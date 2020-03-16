🔥Olga Kurylenko confirms she has coronavirus🔥

Olga Kurylenko has said she is “locked up at home” after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former Bond girl, 40, urged fans to “take care” of themselves as she shared a photo of the view from her window.

The Ukraine-born French actress told her 573,000 followers on Instagram: “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now.

“Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

The star, who played Camille Montes in the James Bond film Quantum Of Solace, shared the message in both English and Russian.

Kurylenko’s well-wishers included the actress Milla Jovovich, who said: “Oh my god, feel better lady! We’re praying for you.”

Kurylenko appeared in Quantum of Solace opposite Daniel Craig in 2008, and has also starred in Oblivion, The Death of Stalin and Johnny English Strikes Again.

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi and NBA players Christian Wood, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are among the high-profile people who have already been diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Sunday, model Heidi Klum revealed that she was being tested for coronavirus and was in isolation away from her husband Tom Kaulitz.

Additional reporting from Press Association.