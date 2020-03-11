🔥Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora confirmed for 23 May as part of huge summer of heavyweight boxing🔥

Dereck Chisora and Oleksandr Usyk will meet in a huge heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena on 23 May.

Usyk, 33, is the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s WBO heavyweight title but will effectively put those title plans on the line against the battle-hardened Chisora.

The Ukrainian has fought just once at heavyweight since leaving the cruiserweight ranks, easing past Chazz Witherspoon last October.

Former world title challenger Chisora will provide a far sterner test of his credentials as the Londoner looks to keep his own world title aspirations going following impressive knockout wins over Artur Szpilka and David Price in the second half of 2019.

The fight joins a stellar list of heavyweight bouts taking place this summer alongside Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin, Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev and the still-to-be-confirmed trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Chisora vs Usyk had been expected to take place in March but was put back after the latter suffered an injury in training.

“Usyk reckons he can step up and survive with the big boys,” Chisora said. “He may be the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world but on May 23rd he will find out what it feels like to be hit by a real heavyweight.”

Usyk said: “I expect a real test in Chisora – he is strong, tough and resilient. I recall being an amateur and watching his fight with Vitali Klitschko. It seemed so big and far away.

“Now I am myself taking a fight against Chisora. I am working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on May 23rd.”