🔥Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United revolution being built on everything Wayne Rooney stood for🔥

What Manchester United would give for a peak Wayne Rooney right now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Old Trafford revolution is being built upon everything the England legend represented.

And United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho this summer can be traced back to Solskjaer’s determination to follow Sir Alex Ferguson’s route to success.

Rooney – young, hungry, supremely gifted and British – typified Ferguson’s ethos when signed from Everton for £27m in 2004.

He was never shy about spending big to buy the best domestic talent – breaking records to land Gary Pallister, Roy Keane, Andy Cole and Rio Ferdinand before him.

Solskjaer witnessed first-hand the rewards that strategy can produce when part of Ferguson’s all-conquering side.

He has followed that model faithfully since taking over at United in the form of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James – with Sancho his next target.

United accept they will have to spend upwards of £100m for the Borussia Dortmund starlet, who is also wanted by Chelsea. But if the teenage winger proves half as successful as Rooney, it will be money well spent.

Five Premier League titles and the Champions League were the highlights of Rooney’s Old Trafford career, which saw him score a club record 253 goals.

He is also England’s all-time leading scorer with 53.

While he hasn’t always had the recognition he deserves, Solskjaer insists his status among United’s greats is secure.

“He’s been a fantastic player for Man United and he played here for so long,” said the Norwegian ahead of Thursday night’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Rooney’s Derby. “He’s the club’s top scorer, won so many trophies. I don’t think the fans underrated him. Everyone appreciates what he did for us.”

Rooney is a poignant reminder of a glorious past that grows ever more distant for United.

And the air of nostalgia was impossible to ignore ahead of tonight’s reunion, with even Ferguson a visitor to the training ground on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Treble of 1999 was a topic of debate for Solskjaer after Chelsea ended Liverpool’s hopes of repeating English football’s finest feat.

That side remains the greatest this country has produced, insists Solskjær – even after the record-breaking numbers produced by Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years.

“We hope we’re going to do it again, but it’s a difficult task and more or less impossible.”

One step at a time – and Solskjaer remains adamant his much-vaunted cultural reset is moving in the right direction. A run of eight games undefeated in all competitions is a source of encouragement.

Solskjaer and Rooney reunited tonight.

But it is only when United can mount a genuine challenge to Liverpool and City at the top of the Premier League that their manager will dispel the doubts surrounding his own credentials to return them to their former glories.

“I think the squad is going places – that the players are taking on board what we are trying to sell to them,” he said. “The camaraderie, the attitude is getting better. I can see more of me in this team than before.

“Every day in training – that type of enthusiasm and wanting to learn to improve. When I was a player you couldn’t just think that you’d made it. I always strived to be better until the day I was finished.

“Football has changed and some players get affected by ‘I’ve made money, I’ve made this, I’ve won a trophy, I can sit back and relax.’

“I had the best of the lot as a manager. If you win something you move on. The squad I was in with Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, you win something, but you move on. You want to be better. You want to win the training session the next day, or playing cards.”

Few players better personified that attitude than Rooney, who has underlined his love of the game by extending his career at Championship Derby as player-coach at the age of 34.

It’s a hunger that Solskjær believes could one day see him take charge at United.

“He wants to stay in the game, as many of us do,” he said. “He’s a great, great person, he makes you feel good if you’re 80 or 10.

“He was my (son) Noah’s favourite player, not just because what he did as a player, but the human being he was in and around the place.

“When he becomes a manger he’ll affect his players and he knows the game.”