🔥Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Manchester United squad they hold key to bringing the best out of Anthony Martial🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his Manchester United players they must help Anthony Martial more after the striker came to their rescue in Bruges.

The France international’s equaliser earned United a 1-1 draw and an away goal in this Europa League round of 32 tie.

Afterwards Solskjaer offered advice to Martial in his bid to transform him into a consistent 20-goal a season forward. But he also admitted United don’t make it easy for the 24-year-old, who now has 14 goals this season.

“It was a good goal today,” said the United manager. “He wasn’t really in the game before he scored the goal. We didn’t make enough runs in behind to create enough space for Anthony and it was a frustrating night for him until then.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“You’ve got to be patient as a striker. Sometimes you want to drift wide, get that touch of the ball, but that’s not the job of a striker.

“You’ve got to be patient, you’ve got to be concentrated when the chance comes and I think he scored a good goal today, created one or two chances, but of course the runs have got to come around him and maybe there are not enough of them.”

Solskjaer still plans to bring in another striker this summer after missing out on Erling Braut Haaland in January.

But he also believes Bruno Fernandes will add potency to his side.

“He made a difference in the 10 or 15 minutes he played,” he said. “I didn’t really want to play him, but we had to settle down and create chances. We were close to winning and he’s done something for everyone, coming in.

“We are just settling him in easily because there are so many games but we will create chances. We have more goal-scorers in the team.”