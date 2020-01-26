🔥Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vows to ‘get the good times back’ as anti-Glazer and Ed Woodward chants persist🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised he will “get the good times back” at Manchester United and satisfy the fans who again aimed their anger at the Glazer family and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

During the 6-0 FA Cup Fourth Round win over League One Tranmere Rovers the vast majority of visiting United fans at Prenton Park sang a number of chants aimed at the club’s hierarchy who will be concerned that the dissent is growing.

The songs were also heard during United’s past two home games, and particularly during the 2-0 loss against Burnley at Old Trafford, with one song about Woodward being completely unacceptable despite the obvious frustration over his stewardship of the club.

The chants, urging the Glazers to sell and Woodward to go, ended with the fans singing “We’re Man Utd, we’ll sing what we want” and Solskjaer – who had songs backing him – was asked afterwards for his response.

“We’ve just got to stay together and keep working. Try to win the next one and the one after that and then we’ll get the good times back,” the United manager said before adding: “Supporters are always happier when you win games and are successful. We will just keeping working to get this right.”