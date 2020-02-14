🔥Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tips Odion Ighalo to succeed on Manchester United debut against Chelsea🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Odion Ighalo to make an immediate impact in Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea.

The on-loan striker will be in the squad for Monday’s crunch tie in the race for Champions League qualification – despite not having a single day’s training with his new team-mates.

Ighalo has even been kept away from the club’s Carrington training ground since arriving from Shanghai Shenhua at the start of the month amid coronavirus fears.

The 30-year-old will have his first full session with the rest of Solskjaer’s squad on Sunday and travel down to London for the game at Stamford Bridge.

Ighalo hasn’t played competitively since December 6 – but Solskjaer believes he can still give United the edge against fourth-placed Chelsea.

“It didn’t take me too long (when I joined United),” said the Norwegian. “I didn’t have a training session to come on.

“As a striker you get thrown out there and it might be he’ll have to come off the bench, give us a goal and he does what he’s always done.

“He’ll be involved with us and travel down with us.

“We’ve kept in touch with him and of course we’ve done our own programme, he’s done his, and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate having been out in China.

“He needs to get used to the players, the team, up to speed as quick as he can.

“He’s been working really hard, pinching himself at times that he’s at his favourite club at the age of 30 – but he’s earned that one and hopefully he impresses us so we can see him play.”

Paul Scholes has questioned Ighalo’s move, saying: “It’s good to have an extra body, but when you’re United you want an extra body with quality and he’s got that to prove.

“He’ll bring something different. I don’t see him starting many games.”

But Solskjaer has defended United’s desperate late dash to sign him, adding: “The injury to Marcus Rashford, it has to be said, we needed another forward.

“When we got the chance to get Odion on a loan that was for us a goalscorer, the top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations last year, he can help the club.

“He’s a very professional player, a good lad and will give something to the group.

“Anthony (Martial) and Mason (Greenwood) have played loads of games. We lacked that bit of spark, but Odion, we hope adding that striker will give us a different type of striker.

“It is a chance in games to rest Anthony or Mason, play in a different way maybe.”

Solskjaer also confirmed that he does not expect Scott McTominay to be fit enough to play for the first time since Boxing Day, despite returning to full training following knee ligament damage.