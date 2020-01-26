🔥Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Manchester United fans chanting about Ed Woodward and Glazer family🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for togetherness and unity after Manchester United fans voiced their frustrations once again at Ed Woodward and the Glazer family during the 6-0 rout against Tranmere Rovers.

It was an excellent day for Solskjaer and co. as they tore League One opponents Tranmere apart, with goals from Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood making it an enjoyable trip for the travelling Manchester United fans.

However, there is a growing feeling of discontent among the Manchester United supporters who have grown frustrated by the direction their club is heading in.

Woodward has come under fire for United’s poor recruitment in recent times, while the distant Glazers are thought not to care about success on the pitch should they be delivering financially off it.

But while the fans continue to voice their concerns, Solskjaer admitted he hopes that everyone associated with the club will pull together in the right direction as they look to bring the ‘good times back’.

‘We’ve got to stay together, we’ve got to keep working,’ Solskjaer told BT Sport after the match.

‘We’ll try to win the next one and the next one after that and then we’ll get the good times back.’

Lingard, one of the goalscorers, was delighted to score his second goal of the season and he admitted he’d been far from his best in recent times.

‘I’ve not been in the best form. It’s always good to score a goal and help the team,’ said Lingard.

💬 “We played the way football should be played”

💬 “Every game you win is good for confidence”

💬 “We’ve got to stay together” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on Manchester United’s #EmiratesFACup fourth-round win and a tough period in his tenure as manager… 🎙 @ReshminTV pic.twitter.com/M1RBvB5i2D — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 26, 2020

‘A lot of people contributed. It was a well-rounded performance by the team. We knew it would be tough but we’ve come through.

‘An early goal always helps to settle crowd down.’

