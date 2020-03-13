Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims “a lot needed to be changed” at Manchester United after Jose Mourinho’s toxic reign.

The Norwegian believes the club are finally on the right track after hinting at the mess he inherited from his predecessor, who he was scheduled to face on Sunday with Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham until the Premier League scheduled was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thursday’s 5-0 Europa League win against LASK was United’s 11th game without defeat and points to the resurgence Solskjaer has overseen.

And the 1999 Treble-winning hero has been frank about the size of the task he took on after Mourinho was sacked 15 months ago.

“I believe that we’re going places,” he said. “I believe that we’re on the track that Man United need to be on.

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

“There are different cultures at different clubs and different ways of doing things and I believe in the way we do things at Man United now. I don’t necessarily believe in everything we’ve done before, but at the moment I believe in what we’re doing.

“I think I’m the right man, but I’m not going to sit here and talk about that. The proof is in the pudding at the end of the day.”

Mourinho delivered United’s highest finish post Sir Alex Ferguson when he led them to a second-placed finish in the Premier League in 2018.

He also won the Europa League and Carabao Cup in two-and-a-half seasons at the club.

But Solskjaer has overhauled his squad, showing the door to high-profile players such as Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

The Norwegian added: “I felt a lot needed to be changed. We’ve signed four players and lost quite a few and promoted from within, lots of youngsters.

“I don’t know how dramatic those changes have been. I don’t think it feels dramatic for the squad and the ones that were here. We needed certain pieces in the puzzle and they’ve worked.”

The drastic changes undertaken by Solskjaer point to his misgivings about Mourinho’s reign – yet he avoided criticising the Portuguese as he aims to complete a league double over Spurs.

“I’d rather not speak about other teams and other manager’s teams,” said.

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

Yet while Mourinho has bemoaned his bad luck after losing a host of key players to injury, including Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, Solskjaer has been determined not to hide behind his own absentees, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

“I don’t talk about those two, do I?” he said. “I want to focus on the ones who are fit and the ones I have got.

“There’s a chance for new players to challenge for a place in the team. It’s part and parcel of this game that you do have injuries. We’ve managed well without some of our top players this season.”

The last time United played Spurs in December, Solskjaer’s position looked to be in serious threat after a troubled start to the season.

Now it is Mourinho who is under scrutiny after a run of six games without a win, and all other games postponed until April 3 at the earliest.