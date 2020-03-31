🔥Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players can 'work on something special' during lockdown🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Manchester United players can “work on something special” while on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With strict government social isolation measures in place, training across all UK sports is restricted to home-based individual programmes.

The United manager acknowledges that without a return date, these programmes become more difficult to manage – but stresses it gives the players a chance to work on specific areas of their games.

Speaking to United’s official website, Solskjaer said: “I keep in touch with them [the players] on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start.

“But it’s such an unknown and we don’t really have an idea and are not 100 per cent about when we’ll start.

“The players have got individual programmes and they’ve got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks.

“I’ve been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement.

“Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in.”

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest, while a meeting is to take place on April 3 to discuss the next steps.

An idea reportedly being discussed is a ‘Festival of Football’ whereby football would be played every day to ensure the Premier League’s completion.