🔥Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints Manchester United players are on a two-strike rule🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how he had to get ruthless at Manchester United.

The Norwegian has dramatically overhauled the squad he inherited from Jose Mourinho, with big-name departures like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Former United striker Robin van Persie accused Solskjaer of being too nice earlier this season, but he has now given an insight into his no-nonsense managerial style.

“There is talk that you’ve got to frighten players, scare them to play well,” said Solskjaer. “I think that at the end of the day when you walk out the door, it is much harder to take if you’ve been shouted at.

“I’ve got to make decisions and one day – well, you give them one warning and that’s it probably. Then the next thing maybe they are not here anymore.”

A host of experienced players have departed since Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager nearly 15 months ago.

Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo have joined the exodus – leaving either on a permanent or loan basis.

Solskjaer has so far signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes, while promoting academy players like Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.

He plans to spend heavily again in the summer, with Jadon Sancho his leading target.

Before that, he is aiming to win his first trophy at United – with the FA Cup and Europa League still on the table – as well as bidding to secure Champions League qualification.

United are currently on their longest unbeaten run of the season – eight games – and face Derby in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday.

Solskjaer believes it is evidence of his Old Trafford revolution beginning to take shape.

“I think the squad is going places – that the players are taking on board what we are trying to sell to them,” he said. “The camaraderie, the attitude is getting better. I can see more of me in this team before

“Every day in training that type of enthusiasm and wanting to learn to improve. When I was a player you can’t just think that you’ve made it. I always strived to be better until the day I was finished.

“Football has changed and some players get affected by ‘I’ve made money, I’ve made this, I’ve won a trophy, I can sit back and relax.’

“I had the best of the lot as a manager. If you win something you move on. The squad I was in with Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, you win something, but you move on. You want to be better. You want to win the training session the next day, or playing cards.

“It is hard to say in percentages, but we are getting there day by day. There are still some days here when I am not 100 percent happy with what has happened, but you understand because we are human beings.

“They are disappointed, but get on with it. I am not going to feel sorry for you.

“You have to make yourself available for the next game and be competitive in situations. That is what I like.”