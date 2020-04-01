🔥Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails NHS 'heroes' as Manchester United boss backs spending big on healthcare🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pledged that Manchester United will provide “back-up support” to the UK’s true heroes of the coronavirus pandemic – NHS workers.

With the football season suspended due to the worldwide spread of Covid-19, United have been working with neighbours Man City to provide funds for the local community with their ‘A City United’ campaign.

Marcus Rashford has also been on the front lines of the crisis, spearheading a scheme by charity FareShare to make sure children who usually get free school meals will not go hungry while schools are closed during the UK lockdown.

Speaking with United, Solskjaer said: “We all know, sometimes, we’re the heroes but, at the moment, we can be the back-up support. The NHS and the health service, they are the real heroes now.

“I think it’s important we as footballers, and we working as role models, we’ve got a difference to make and we can do that just by sending out messages on social media and stuff.

“It’s the same for me in Norway, watching what is happening there.”

Solskjaer added that the pandemic also emphasises the need to ensure health services are properly funded: “I think we all realise how much [is being done] and I don’t think we should save money on health.

“Health is a critical thing. Sorry for the political message, it just got me involved there!”