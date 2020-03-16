🔥Older people being left without food because they're too scared to leave house amid coronavirus panic, Age UK warns🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Older people are being left without food or essentials because they are too scared to leave the house amid the coronavirus pandemic, Age UK has said.

The charity has issued an emergency appeal after receiving an unprecedented number of calls from distressed elderly people who are too nervous to venture away from their homes.

The disease, which has killed around 6,600 people worldwide and infected more than 170,000, is believed by authorities to be far more dangerous for people over the age of 70.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that “within the coming weeks” every Briton 70 years old and over could be asked to isolate for an extended period of time.

However, there was confusion over exactly what elderly people will be asked to do going forward.

The coronavirus appeal is urging people to donate their money, food, essentials and time.

Workers say they items such as tinned food, cereal, soap, tea, coffee, toilet roll and biscuits.

Age UK Camden said: “We understand the anxiety as well as the practical ramifications in this situation, we are supporting an increasing number of older people and their relatives who are reaching out to us for help. ”

Food parcels can be taken to a drop-off point near you, the address is available on your local Age UK website.

Charities are asking for more donations of food and money amid the coronavirus outbreak (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Volunteers then deliver the parcel along with information and advice, including how to use a telephone befriending service and counselling service, online book club and live streaming of their lunchtime music recitals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra committee meeting on Monday and in the press conference that follows is expected to announce some more anti-coronavirus measures.

The UK is moving towards banning mass gatherings and asking the elderly to stay at home more, measures which have already been put in place in most European and coronavirus-hit countries.

On Monday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said people over the age of 70 will be asked to self-isolate “as and when the moment is right” – but that they would still be able to go outside and “walk the dog”.

He said: “We will ask people to do that as and when the moment is right.”

But Scotland’s national clinical director said elderly people across the UK will not be asked to stay at home.

Professor Jason Leitch said this group will be asked to reduce social contact, but family visits from people without symptoms will not be banned.

The idea of isolating those aged over 70 would “consign a particular cohort to misery”, former home secretary David Blunkett said.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he added: “I have real concerns that imposing isolation on the over-70s could be widely misunderstood in the current atmosphere of near panic.

“Just as people have begun to stockpile toilet rolls for no reason, an irrational notion could spread among the public that older people are being ordered to stay inside not for their own protection, but because they present some imaginary risk to younger people.”