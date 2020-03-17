🔥Old Scrubs clip reiterating the importance of social distancing resurfaces during coronavirus pandemic🔥

A clip from an unlikely enclave of pop culture resurfaced online as Twitter users shared information and advice on the spread of bacteria.

An episode of Scrubs from all the way back in 2006 – season 5, episode 12, to be exact – features an almost cartoonish (but extremely effective) sequence tracking the spread of germs.

The clip is so effective, in fact, that Scrubs star Zach Braff retweeted the clip from after a Twitter user posted it with the caption: “I showed this to my kids and I think it made a bigger impact than anything else I’ve said.”

It shows Ken Jenkins telling the janitor Neil Flynn – who wants to keep his pet bird at the hospital – about the “number one cause of death in a hospital”: infection.

“And do you know how quickly infection spreads in a hospital?” he says, before allowing the show to demonstrate.

The clip then shows a woman wiping her son’s nose, and her hand turns green to indicate that she has infectious germs on her hand. She then shakes hand with a doctor – and his hand turns green.

That doctor bumps into another, and her hand turns green – and so on and so on.

The germs spread rapidly through the hospital, and as Jenkins says: “Just like that, you have a patient in trouble.”

The scene comes to a devastating conclusion as a medical intern named Cabbage is fired from the hospital for incompetence.

“As much as I was gonna miss him, I was just lucky to get rid of him before he really hurt someone,” J.D (Zach Braff) says in a voiceover.

But before the viewer’s eyes, that happens; Cabbage picks up a stray glove, and unbeknownst to him, his hand is now capable of spreading infection. He stops in to say farewell to Mrs Wilk, an older patient he was fond of who has recovered and is ready to leave the hospital.

“You’ve always been really nice to me, and I just wanted to say thanks,” he says, and shakes her hand, passing on the infection. Mrs Wilks then does what we now all now not to do – touches her face. In the next episode, it is revealed she has fallen ill again, and won’t recover.

The clip, which has been viewed 1.7 million times on Twitter, had users praising the way in which it showed the spread of disease.

“I’ve been thinking of this exact clip for the past several days. Really drives home the point,” wrote one user.

“One of the best visualizations of how germs spread I have ever seen!” wrote another.

A third wrote: “I remember crying the first time I saw this scene, and now I’m crying again.”