🔥Old news: Fifties newspapers found during renovation work at Buckingham Palace🔥

The latest round of renovation work at Buckingham Palace has uncovered copies of the Evening Standard’s former sister paper dating back to the Fifties.

Builders found pages of the Evening News dated February 11, 1954, when they lifted floorboards in the east wing to install new electric cabling and plumbing.

The Evening News merged with the Evening Standard in 1980.

It is the first major upgrade of this part of the monarch’s official London residence in more than 60 years and forms part of a £368 million refurbishment of the building, the biggest since before the Second World War.

A clip posted on the Royal Family’s Instagram account also showed old packs of long-forgotten cigarette brands such as Churchman, Players Eights and Craven A retrieved from under the floor.

In January last year fragments of the Evening Standard printed in 1889 were found beneath the floorboards, and gave an intriguing glimpse into the reading habits of the 19th-century royals.