🔥Old Broad Street: 1,500 people evacuated from central London building after gas leak🔥

Around 1,500 people have been evacuated in central London after fire extinguishing gas was accidentally leaked into a building.

Firefighters rushed to Old Broad Street, near Bank, following the “accidental release of fire suppressant gas,” London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The gas leak did not spark a fire, but workers were evacuated from the area as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Roads were closed between London Wall and Threadneedle Street at around 2.30pm while firefighters worked to ventilate the sub-basement of the building. 

The number 133 bus route is being diverted while the road remains closed. 

Buses are diverted in both directions via Wormwood Street, Bishopsgate and Threadneedle Street.

Buses will not serve the Great Winchester Street and Threadneedle Street bus stops.

