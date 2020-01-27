🔥Old Bailey barrister helps police take down violent man who jumped from public gallery into court room after friends convicted of murder🔥

A criminal barrister helped police take down a violent man who jumped from the public gallery into an Old Bailey courtroom after his friends were convicted of a gangland murder.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow, QC, rushed over to restrain the individual with the help of three police officers while a melee broke out and objects, including an umbrella and a seat from the dock, were thrown across the court.

One man, in his 20’s yelled “I will murder you” to Mr Glasgow as he was bundled out of the room and handcuffed in the corridor outside.

Mr Glasgow had been prosecuting five people over the killing of Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, who was stabbed to death in February last year.

He was cornered by members of a north London gang called the NPK and murdered in front of terrified bystanders near the Vue cinema complex.