🔥Old Bailey barrister helps police take down violent man who jumped from public gallery into court room after friends convicted of murder🔥

A criminal barrister helped police take down a violent man who jumped from the public gallery into an Old Bailey courtroom after his friends were convicted of a gangland murder.
Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow, QC, rushed over to restrain the individual with the help of three police officers while a melee broke out and objects, including an umbrella and a seat from the dock, were thrown across the court.
One man, in his 20’s yelled “I will murder you” to Mr Glasgow as he was bundled out of the room and handcuffed in the corridor outside.
Mr Glasgow had been prosecuting five people over the killing of Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, who was stabbed to death in February last year.
He was cornered by members of a north London gang called the NPK and murdered in front of terrified bystanders near the Vue cinema complex.
His friend, 20-year-old Jason Fraser, was stabbed eight times and shot once but survived the attack, the Old Bailey heard.
Tyrell Graham, 18, along with Sheareem Cookhorn, 21, and three 17-year-olds who can now be named – Ojay Hamilton, Shane Lyons and Jayden O’Neill-Crichlow – were all convicted of murder by a jury.
They were armed with at least five knives, including a machete and a small sword, a handgun and a shotgun during the attack.
Both victims had links to a Wood Green-based gang called WGM.
Cookhorn was jailed for a minimum of 28 years, Graham for 25 years, O’Neill Crichlow, Lyons and Hamilton were each locked up for a minimum of 21 years.
After the judge passed the sentences enraged supporters of the killers started screaming abuse.
One person in the room told the Telegraph: “The fight began with members of public in the public gallery.
“Family members and friends of both sides were in the galley so it was hard to pinpoint who exactly it was between.
“The incident spilled over to Ludgate Hill where police officers dealt with the youths.”
The Old Bailey then went into lockdown as three City of London police vans carrying up to 30 officers and police dogs were called to the scene.
A spokesperson from City of London Police said that two people were arrested for affray and one for racially aggravated assault.
After the incident, Mr Glasgow told concerned onlookers “I am fine”.
In his closing statements at the trial he had said: “The rivalry between these two groups has been a violent and bloody one, with each gang carrying out attacks on their rivals and then boasting about it online.
“These defendants have even boasted about the death of Mr Gabbindon-Lynck in rap lyrics.
“Life, it would appear, has little value to them and is something to be taken away for almost no reason.”
The QC, who is one of Britain’s leading criminal barristers, recently acted for the prosecution over the death of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie, who was knocked off a moped and then stabbed to death by a rival gang in a “violent and frenzied” attack last January.
Ayoub Majdouline, 19, will serve a minimum of 21 years in prison, but he has refused to name the other four men who were with him during the attack.
Mr Glasgow was called to the Bar from the Middle Temple in 1995 and was made a QC in 2016.
He is a trustee of the Kalisher Trust, a legal charity which helps young people develop the power of advocacy and supports those who aspire to become criminal barristers.