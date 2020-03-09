🔥Oil prices crash by 30% amid price war and coronavirus uncertainty🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The worldwide coronavirus outbreak has seen oil prices plunge by almost 30 per cent.

Saudi Arabia has cut its selling prices and is looking to up production after clashing in a price war with Russia.

The nosedive in pricing has seen both the Japanese Nikkei and Hong Kong Hang Seng fall by close to 5 per cent.

Just before 6am London time on Monday, Brent crude futures were down 27 per cent at $33.04 a barrel.

This would be the biggest daily fall in prices since the start of the first Gulf War in 1991.

The Hang Seng and the Nikkei have both seen sharp drops in their values (AP)

Saudi Arabia is seeking to raise its production by 10 million barrels per day next month, according to Reuters.

And following the widespread shutting down of cities, travel and production, China’s demand for oil has also fallen.

It comes after Britain revealed its third death from Covid-19 on Sunday, with confirmed diagnoses sitting at 278.

Worldwide more than 100,000 people have tested positive for the virus, and more than 3,000 people have died.

Boris Johnson is convening a meeting of Cobra on Monday to discuss the UK Government’s approach to the crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold a Cobra meeting on Monday (REUTERS)

Public Health England confirmed on Sunday evening that a man in his 60s, with underlying health problems, died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mr Johnson will tell a meeting of the Government’s Cobra committee on Monday that tackling the outbreak will require a “national and international effort”.

“I am confident the British people are ready to play their part in that,” he is expected to tell those in attendance.

The committee will assess whether the UK should officially move from the “contain” to the “delay” phase of the Government’s battle plan to deal with coronavirus.

Such a step would require agreement from chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, who are due to be at the meeting.

Mr Johnson’s Government is set to unveil its first budget this week, put forward by new Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak will be unveiling a new budget this week (AFP via Getty Images)

There are fears that the world is heading for a recession following the shock to the world economy of the oil price war and the coronavirus.

Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of financial advisory outfit deVere Group, said: “Oil’s sharpest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf war has further fuelled the sell-off in global stock markets that started a couple of weeks ago on fears that coronavirus is going to severely damage economic growth.

“Every major stock market is getting hammered as oil prices plunge due to a price war following the breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s oil-cutting alliance with Russia over the weekend.”

He continues: “This is an issue that will not be resolved overnight and it can be expected to have far-reaching consequences.

“It comes as the world scrambles to deal with the market mayhem and economic fallout caused by the relentless global spread of coronavirus.

“With the combination of the implications of the oil stand-off and the outbreak, I now believe that it’s almost inevitable that there will be a global recession this year.