🔥Oh No! Frozen II Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Urges Fans To Be Proactive🔥

The coronavirus is having a profound effect on Hollywood, with numerous films and TV shows having stopped production due to health concerns for cast and crew. The pandemic, unfortunately, hasn’t stopped there, as several high-profile celebrities have tested positive for CO-VID 19. Now, Frozen II’s Rachel Matthews has also contracted the virus, and she has a pretty clear message for her fans:

Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions- now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!

Matthews, who lent her voice to Honeymaren in Frozen II, revealed the news in an Instagram story and has been relatively candid about her diagnosis thus far. She later returned to her account to answer some of her followers’ questions and concerns:

A lot of you have expressed being scared. Please don’t be. It’s all going to be okay but it is important we act now and take this seriously.

Although dealing with something like this can’t be easy, Matthews understands that the best thing she can do right now is be proactive when it comes to keeping herself healthy:

There isn’t much to do other than rest, drink lots of water, take vitamins. More than anything, it’s a waiting game.

It sounds like Rachel Matthews has the right idea when it comes to combating the coronavirus, and she’s not the only celebrity who’s using social media to spread information about the disease. Tom Hanks has been providing regular updates on his health since he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed in Australia. The recently diagnosed Idris Elba has also been using his platform to keep the public informed.

Given the current state of the pandemic, the public would be wise to heed Rachel Matthews’ advice. It may be hard for some to remain in their homes, but there are things people can do to pass the time.

Coincidentally, Frozen II was released on Disney+ three months early due to the growing number of people self-isolating. This move has been generally well received, yet there are some parents who are already tired of hearing Elsa sing “Into the Unknown” for the tenth time.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on the status of your favorite celebrities as well as their social media activity as the coronavirus situation continues.