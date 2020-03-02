🔥Offside rule changes would create 'huge changes' to football, warns FA Chief🔥

Football Association Chief Executive Mark Bullingham says changes to the offside law would be “an absolutely huge change to the game at every level”.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) – who dictate the laws of the game – on Saturday agreed to discuss potential law changes to “to foster the spirit of attacking play” at its annual general meeting.

Their football and technical advisory panels plan to discuss the law amendments, with any changes made potentially coming into effect as early as the 2021-22 season if agreed upon at next year’s AGM in Wales.

Offside decisions have dominated VAR discussions throughout the season, with a number of goals disallowed for highly marginal calls.

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-match red card after furiously disputing the decision to rule out Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late winner against Manchester United has also raised demand for clarifications of the law.

Carlo Ancelotti furiously disputed the decision to disallow Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late goal (REUTERS)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has backed Arsene Wenger’s recent idea that there must be ‘daylight’ between the attacker and defender to be deemed offside, an idea Bullingham says will create significant changes to the game.

“It will be an absolutely huge change to the game at every level, there’s no question of that,” he said.

“Our main reaction for that was that nothing was rushed, it was thought through, and now we’ve got a year to develop protocols, what they could look like.

“There will inevitably be unforeseen consequences, but if you come back to the basic philosophy that we want to encourage more attacking football, which we do, then it’s something worth exploring.”

The use of pitch-side monitors is another prevalent VAR issue, with Premier League referees largely opting against them, much to the astonishment of David Elleray, IFAB’s technical director.

Bullingham insists that VAR use is constantly adapting, however, and expects to see the monitors used more in the future.

“The Premier League is in its first year with VAR and they are adapting their protocol all the time,” he said.

“We do expect to see them use the monitor more, they have given that indication anyway, so we see that as a non-issue really.”