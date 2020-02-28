🔥Offset Guest Stars On An All-New Episode Of NCIS: Los Angeles, Sunday March 1st🔥

February 27, 2020 at 2:36 pm

Rapper Offset from The Migos makes his acting debut as he guest stars on an all-new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles this Sunday night, March 1st at 9:00PM ET/PT. In Sunday night’s episode titled, “Alsiyadun,” Fatima is captured while on a mission and held for ransom, Callen and Sam enlist a deep undercover CIA agent, Kadri, portrayed by Offset, to help get her back. “Alsiyadun” will also feature the world premiere of Offset’s new song, “Danger.”

Tune in Sunday night for this exciting new episode only on CBS and streaming live and on demand through CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.

