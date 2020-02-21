🔥Officials letting last uninfected passengers leave Diamond Princess🔥

Japan says a two-week quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship is over, and the last passengers who tested negative for the new coronavirus are being allowed to disembark. The ship was the site of the largest outbreak of the disease outside China.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday night that 11 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Nebraska. They had been passengers on the Diamond Princess. The number of new cases reported in China seemed to remain on a downward trajectory Friday, though changes in the way the infection is diagnosed have made it difficult to map the true course of the outbreak there. Meanwhile, a number of Chinese officials were fired after over 500 cases were confirmed in prisons near the epicenter of the outbreak — Hubei province — and other areas.There are now more than 75,000 confirmed cases globally and more than 2,200 deaths — most of them in China.

Updated 6m ago

Iran says two more deaths among 13 new coronavirus cases

Iran’s health ministry Friday reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of coronavirus in the Islamic republic, bringing the total number of deaths to four and infections to 18.”Thirteen new cases have been confirmed,” ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Twitter. “Unfortunately two of them have lost their lives.”— Agence France-Presse

5:12 AM

Ukraine protesters attack buses carrying evacuees from China

Dozens of protesters in Ukraine attacked buses carrying evacuees from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China overnight, hurling stones at their vehicles as they approached the facility where they were set to be quarantined in Novi Sanzhary.There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ukraine, but the country’s security service said a hoax health ministry email had claimed some evacuees had contracted the virus, BBC News reported.To express solidarity with the evacuees, Ukraine’s minister of health, Zoryana Skaletska, said she would join them during their quarantine and work remotely.

Updated 4:55 AM

Last uninfected passengers leaving ship docked near Tokyo as quarantine ends

Japan’s health minister said the last cruise ship passengers who tested negative for a new virus will leave the Diamond Princess on Friday after a much-criticized quarantine of the vessel ended.The ship docked at a Yokohama port has the most COVID-19 cases outside of China, with 634 confirmed by late Thursday. Two former passengers have died.Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference the mass disembarkation into Japan of passengers from the ship is set to end Friday, while dozens of foreign passengers are flying back to their home countries on flights chartered by their governments. — The Associated Press

Updated 4:54 AM

Hubei, China adds new cases from prison system to totals it reported

The central Chinese province of Hubei raised the number of new cases it was reporting Friday by 220, to include new infections in its prison system, according to the Reuters news service.Hubei, whose capital is the virus epicenter of Wuhan, said the actual number was 631, up from 411.It wasn’t clear whether inmate infections were included in prior totals from the province or Hubei was including them for the first time. Hubei health officials said its latest total was 62,662 cases as of Thursday, including the ones in the prison system.

Updated 4:52 AM

South Korea declares “special management zone” around area with surging viral outbreak

South Korea on Friday declared a “special management zone” around a southeastern city where a surging viral outbreak, largely linked to a church in Daegu, threatens to overwhelm the region’s health system. Health authorities reported 52 new cases of the illness, raising South Korea’s total to 156, most of them since Wednesday. The spike, especially in and around Daegu, has raised fears the outbreak is getting out of control in the country. In the capital, Seoul, officials banned major downtown rallies to try to fight the outbreak. Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun said in a televised statement the central government will concentrate its support to the southeastern region to ease a shortage in sickbeds, medical personnel and equipment. “A month into the (COVID-19) outbreak, we have entered an emergency phase,” Chung said. “Our efforts until now had been focused on blocking the illness from entering the country. But we will now shift the focus on preventing the illness from spreading further in local communities.”—The Associated Press