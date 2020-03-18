Officials investigating death of man in Jefferson County Jail

HILLSBORO — A 25-year-old man who was incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail was pronounced dead after being found Tuesday hanging in a shower, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release. The investigation is continuing, but for now officials say they are treating the death as a suicide.The man was identified as Jarrod Gross of Herculaneum. Other inmates reportedly found Gross hanging in a shower at 3 p.m. Gross had been in jail since Feb. 21 on theft and assault charges. While Gross was not on suicide watch, investigators said they learned from the man’s family after his death that he had previously made suicidal statements.

The 37-year-old man was shot by the Taser on Tuesday when he struggled with deputies who were serving a restraining order.

