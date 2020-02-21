🔥Officer trapped in vehicle, but not hurt, after head-on crash in St. Charles County🔥

O’FALLON, Mo. — A St. Charles County police officer was trapped in his vehicle after colliding head-on with another car Friday morning on Highway P, west of North Main Street.The crash was about 7 a.m. Friday in O’Fallon, Missouri. Calling from his wrecked patrol car, the officer told dispatchers he was trapped in his vehicle, and he was assured that rescuers were on their way.The officer told dispatchers that the airbags had deployed and he didn’t think he was injured. Police haven’t released details about the other driver, but the Missouri Highway Patrol said there were no injuries.The St. Charles County police officer told dispatchers that his vehicle had been struck by a gray Mercedes that was coming at him in his lane of the two-lane highway. A television news helicopter showed the officer’s SUV off the road but upright.A spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that the patrol will be handling the crash report. Wheetley said it was a head-on crash, but “as far as who crossed over, I don’t have any information on that yet.”