Officer trapped in vehicle, but not hurt, after crash in St. Charles County

O’FALLON, Mo. — A St. Charles County police officer was trapped in his vehicle after colliding with another car Friday morning on Highway P, west of North Main Street.The officer told dispatchers that the airbags deployed and he didn’t think he was injured. No word on the other driver.The crash was about 7 a.m. Friday in O’Fallon, Missouri. Calling from his wrecked patrol car, the officer told dispatchers he was trapped in his vehicle, and he was assured that rescuers were on their way.He told dispatchers that his vehicle was struck by a gray Mercedes that was coming at him in his lane of the two-lane highway.No additional information was immediately available.

