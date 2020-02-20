🔥Off-duty police officers foil armed robbery at chicken shop during date night🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two off-duty US police officers foiled an attempted armed robbery at a fast-food joint while they were enjoying a chicken dinner together on a date night.

Husband and wife Chase and Nicole McKeown were eating a meal at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Kentucky when a man in a white mask walked into the premises.

The pair, who were sat in a booth, realised something wasn’t right when the cashier suddenly raised her hands in the air.

Making eye contact with each other, the couple said it only took one shared look to know what needed to be done.

A man in a white mask walks to the counter with a gun (PA)

The pair pulled out their own weapons and approached the suspect, who in turn dropped his gun and fled.

The officers chased him down the road and managed to detain him.

“It was a right place, right time type of deal,” Mr McKeown told the Washington Post.

CCTV still of the couple eating at the restaurant (PA)

“We didn’t do anything that any other officer wouldn’t have done.”

The couple said they chose the venue because it was where they ate after their wedding around six months ago

He added: “We aren’t big on real fancy things.”

One of the off duty police officers chases after the suspect with his gun drawn (PA)

Louisville Metro Police Department told the paper they went to the scene to help the husband and wife team.

Justin Carter, 30, was charged with robbery, receiving a stolen gun and possession of a handgun following the incident.