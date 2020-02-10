Off and running: BattleHawks go ‘old school’ with 15-9 victory in XFL debut

The BattleHawks’ Keith Ford (left) celebrates with fellow running back Christine Michael after scoring on a 16-yard run in the first half against the Dallas Renegades in the inaugural XFL game for both teams, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

Battlehawks linebacker Terence Garvin, bottom, and cornerback Robert Nelson bring down Renegades running back Cameron Artis-Payne in the first half Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. It was the first XFL contest for both teams. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

The BattleHawks and Renegades square off in the inaugural XFL game for both teams, on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

ARLINGTON, Texas — On the night before the big game, coach Jonathan Hayes told his St. Louis BattleHawks to make their mark.They did. On the Dallas Renegades, and the marks they made were black and blue.This was not Greatest Show 2.0.OK, no one expected it to be. But the BattleHawks blocked and tackled, they ran the ball and played defense. And they won their inaugural game in the XFL, 15-9 over the Renegades — the only road team to win in the fledgling league’s opening weekend.The announced crowd Sunday was 17,026 at Globe Life Park, where Albert Pujols hit three home runs for the Cardinals in Game 3 of the 2011 World Series against the Texas Rangers.Pacing nervously in the coaches’ box behind offensive coordinator Chuck Long, BattleHawks president Kurt Hunzeker anxiously watched the closing minutes wind down with his team nursing that six-point lead.And when safety Will Hill intercepted a last-gasp pass by Renegades quarterback Philip Nelson in the closing seconds, Hunzeker went airborne.“I have a four-inch vertical,” Hunzeker said. “I think I went at least six inches on that one.”Now that’s excitement. No one played “Gloria” in the locker room afterward, but there were shouts of joy and laughter.So the BattleHawks are 1-0. And Dallas coach Bob Stoops, 190-48 at Oklahoma with one national title and 10 Big 12 titles, is 0-1 in the XFL.“I was very happy with the way the game ended up,” Hayes said. “It was a struggle. Our guys fought very hard, defense played very well, (the) offense ran the ball when we needed to. I think we really set the tone of the game, and I think that carried through late in the game for us.”Let the record show that Keith Ford, the son of a Marine who spent much of his childhood in Okinawa, Japan, scored the first touchdown in BattleHawks history. Ford’s NFL resumé includes 79 yards rushing in 2018 for the Buffalo Bills.His XFL resume’ now includes a 16-yard TD run around right end with 1:26 to play in the first half, and a place in BattleHawks lore. Semper Fi.“It’s very exciting,” said Ford, who didn’t take up football until his junior year in high school. “Coach said at the beginning of the week we were gonna run it until they stopped it. He’s not lying, he wants to run the ball, and we can do that.”Yes, they can. By game’s end, the BattleHawks had 192 yards rushing — most among the XFL’s eight teams on opening weekend — from 41 carries. Running back Matt Jones (21 carries for 85 yards) and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu (eight carries, 78 yards) led the way.It was Ta’amu, who played at Ole Miss and had a 23-day cup of coffee in Houston Texans’ camp last August, who had the day’s biggest run. On a called quarterback draw he scampered 37 yards, to the Dallas 9, on the first play of the fourth quarter.“. . . One of my strengths is going out on the field and being able to use my legs whenever I have nothing downfield,” Ta’amu said. “That kind of opens our offense a lot. They gotta worry about our receivers, great running backs, and the quarterback on top of it.”Ta’amu also used his arm, completing 20 of 27 passes for 209 yards. None was bigger than his touchdown strike on third-and-goal from the Dallas 9 on the third play after his long run. On the receiving end was Alonzo Russell, who came down with the ball in tight coverage over the middle.“I knew Jordan would put it where it needed to be,” said Russell, undrafted out of Toledo in 2016, who has had practice squad stints with Cincinnati, Arizona and the New York Giants in the NFL. “As far as emotion-wise, I know our team needed it so I was happy and blessed to do that for our team.”Yes, the BattleHawks sure needed it. It gave them a 12-9 lead. The ‘Hawks failed on their one-point conversion attempt from the 2-yard line, and failed on a two-point conversion attempt from the 5 on Ford’s second-quarter TD.Taylor Russolini tacked on a 48-yard field goal with 5:16 to play for the game’s final three points. If you’re a fan of the China Arena Football League, you’re familiar with Russolini’s work. He was first-team All-Pro in that circuit in 2016.Stoops obviously was known for his high-powered offenses at Oklahoma, but the Renegades could only scrape together three field goals on this day. Quarterback Landry Jones, who starred at Oklahoma and later started five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL, did not play because of injury. So that helped, as far as the BattleHawks were concerned. They forced Dallas to kick field goals after third-down stops at the St. Louis 5 and 14. All told, the Renegades were just one for 10 on third downs.“I didn’t know that,” BattleHawks linebacker Dexter McCoil said. “But that’s pretty good.”Sure is. Dallas was limited to just 58 yards rushing and 267 yards in total offense. Asked if he was surprised at the BattleHawks’ strong defense, particularly against the run, McCoil replied: “I don’t believe in surprises. I believe in preparation.”The precision tackling was impressive considering the BattleHawks played no exhibition games and had no live tackling in the buildup to their opener — with one exception, that is. A week ago Saturday in St. Louis, Hayes put in a five-play segment in practice that featured live tackling.“It can really shock you if you don’t get out there and actually take people to the ground,” Hayes said. “It’s like boxers who fight. If you don’t spar, how the hell do you get ready for the boxing match?”The BattleHawks were ready Sunday, ready to make their mark.

St. Louis Battlehawks safety Kenny Robinson (23) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Renegades tight end Sean Price (80) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks running back Keith Ford (36) celebrates after scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run during the first half of an XFL football game against the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades running back Lance Dunbar (25) catches a pass near midfield during the first half of an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks running back Keith Ford (36) scores on a 16-yard touchdown run past Dallas Renegades safety Derron Smith (31) and safety Tenny Adewusi (20) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

The BattleHawks’ Keith Ford (left) celebrates with fellow running back Christine Michael after scoring on a 16-yard run in the first half against the Dallas Renegades in the inaugural XFL game for both teams, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver L’Damian Washington (2) canÕt make the catch on an extra point attempt as Dallas Renegades cornerback Donatello Brown (26) defend during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey (21) breaks up a pass intended for St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Alonzo Russell (84) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Battlehawks linebacker Terence Garvin, bottom, and cornerback Robert Nelson bring down Renegades running back Cameron Artis-Payne in the first half Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. It was the first XFL contest for both teams. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) is brought down by St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Terence Garvin (57) and cornerback Robert Nelson (28) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades linebacker Asantay Brown (58) brings down St. Louis Battlehawks running back Christine Michael (33) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Battlehawks defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix, center, sacks Dallas’ Philip Nelson in the first half of an XFL game on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks kicker Taylor Russolino kicks off the Dallas Renegades inaugural XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades linebacker Asantay Brown (58) celebrates after making a defensive stop during the first half an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades fans cheer after their team recovered a St. Louis Battlehawks fumble during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks running back Christine Michael (33) is brought down by Dallas Renegades linebacker Tegray Scales (46) and defensive end Gelen Robinson (98) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Fans enter the Home Plate entrance before an XFL football game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades player take the field for the teamÕs inaugural XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades player take the field for the teamÕs inaugural XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops watches his team stretch before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones (12) high fives fans before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades players high five members of the Forney Jackrabbits youth football team before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

before an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

A bag of game balls is seen before an XFL football game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck walks on the field before an XFL football game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops watches his team stretch before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades player take the field for the teamÕs inaugural XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops watches his team stretch before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Bobby Monica wears a hat reading ÔMake the XFL Great AgainÕ on the sidelines before an XFL football game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck laughs with ESPN Õs Pat McAfee before an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

A St. Louis Battlehawks player pauses before taking the field to warmups before an XFL football game against the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades defensive end Frank Alexander has ÔRIP MamaÕ written on his taped wrist as the team huddles before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades director of player personnel Daryl Johnston hugs wide receiver Flynn Nagel before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades linebacker Tegray Scales (46) stretches before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones poses for a photo with members of the Forney Jackrabbits youth football team before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

The BattleHawks and Renegades square off in the inaugural XFL game for both teams, on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades kicker Austin MacGinnis (8) connect on a field goal for the first points in franchise history during the first half of an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades quarterback Philip Nelson (9) throws a pass during the first half of an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades running back Lance Dunbar (25) catches a pass near midfield during the first half of an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

