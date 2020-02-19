O’Fallon, Ill., mother charged with attempted murder of her three children

Emily Sparks was charged on Feb. 8, 2020 with the attempted murder of her three children ages 3, 5 and 7. Photo courtesy of the O’Fallon Police Department

O’FALLON, Ill. — A mother who purchased a cylinder of carbon dioxide gas with which to kill herself and her children has been charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of attempted murder, officials said on Tuesday.Emily Sparks, 29, planned to use the carbon dioxide cylinder to asphyxiate herself and her children, ages 3, 5 and 7, police said. Sparks purchased the cylinder on Dec. 4 and drove the children to an undisclosed location. Ultimately, Sparks decided not to follow through with her plan, and the children were uninjured. Police learned about the murder-suicide attempt when a mandated reporter told them about the incident on Feb. 6. A mandated reporter is a professional who is legally required to report incidents of child abuse or neglect, such as a teacher, medical professional or counselor. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Sparks.Sparks is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $250,000 bail. She was also charged with three counts of endangering the life of a child. Neither Sparks nor her attorney could immediately be reached for comment.Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344@RachelDRice on Twitterrrice@post-dispatch.com

