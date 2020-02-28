odion-ighalo&apos;s-touching-tribute-to-sister-after-first-manchester-united-goal

Odion Ighalo's touching tribute to sister after first Manchester United goal

Odion Ighalo appeared to dedicated his first Manchester United goal to his sister, who tragically passed away in December.

The January signing ​took to Instagram last December to mourn his sister Mary Atole, posting pictures of them both with the message: “R.I.P sister @blackboldbeautifull 12-12-19”.

The 30-year-old striker has since secured a move to his boyhood club United to boost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack, being determined to make the most of his time at Old Trafford.

After three substitute appearances, Ighalo was handed his first start for United and wasted no time opening this account.

A beautiful goal saw Bruno Fernandes – another January signing – float the ball to the back post for Juan Mata to cut back for Ighalo to slot home.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

While celebrating his goal, Ighalo turned to the crowd to lift up his shirt and reveal and photo of his sister with the date of her passing.

