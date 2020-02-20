🔥Odion Ighalo trains at Manchester United: First pictures of loan signing at Carrington with new team-mates🔥

Manchester United fans have been offered a first glimpse of new signing Odion Ighalo training with his team-mates at the club’s Carrington complex.Ighalo joined on loan from the Chinese Super League last month but was instructed to stay away from the club for a fortnight amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in China.

He spent two weeks working on his fitness away from the squad while his new team-mates were in Spain on a warm-weather training camp, and eventually joined up with the United squad last weekend.

The 30-year-old made his United debut in the final minutes of Monday’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea, and came close to crowning the moment with a third goal for the visitors.

He latched onto a Fred through ball but saw his effort kept out by Willy Caballero’s leg.

Ighalo can expect more minutes against Club Brugge on Thursday, and could even be handed a first start.

Ahead of the Europa League round of 32 tie, the Nigeria international prepared with the squad before travelling to Bruges for Thursday’s first leg.Scroll through the gallery at the top of the article for the best pictures from Carrington…