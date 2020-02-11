🔥Odion Ighalo shares training video as Manchester United debut nears🔥

Odion Ighalo has shared a video of him training hard after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his Manchester United could happen on Monday.

The January deadline-day loan arrival from Shanghai Shenhua is getting back up to speed having last played a competitive fixture in December, with the Chinese Super League not sharing the same calendar as their European counterparts.

Ighalo had hoped to join his new team-mates on their warm-weather training camp in Spain, only for travel restrictions regarding the Coronavirus to see him stay in Manchester.

Earlier on Tuesday, Solskjaer told official club channels: “He is going to travel with us [to Chelsea]. We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”

Ighalo followed up Solskjaer’s words with a short video of him on Twitter in at the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester, a few miles from Old Trafford.