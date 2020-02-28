🔥Odion Ighalo scores as Manchester United thrash Club Brugge to reach Europa League last 16🔥

Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo were both on target as Manchester United strolled to a 5-0 win over 10-man Club Brugge to secure their place in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Ighalo was handed his full debut for the club since arriving on loan after Anthony Martial sustained a muscle injury in training.

Scott McTominay also made his long-awaited return to action having been sidelined since December as United named a strong line-up.

And they were on the pulse from the first whistle, testing Simon Mignolet with two chances inside the first five minutes with Fernandes and Mata both forcing a save from the Belgian.

United were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Harry Maguire appeared to pull down David Okereke in the penalty area, but neither the referee nor VAR opted to intervene.

Fernandes was enjoying an influential role through the middle and saw another effort saved by Mignolet before playing a part in the opener. The playmaker found Daniel James with a clever backheel and the Welsh winger’s effort was bizarrely saved by Brugge defender Simon Deli.

Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk pointed to the spot and pulled out a red card, which seemed like the obvious decision. The Turkish official was told to review the decision on the VAR monitor but, after two minutes of deliberation, decided not to change his mind.

Fernandes stepped up and with a hop and a skip, sent Mignolet the wrong way to net his second penalty in the space of five days.

The floodgates opened all too quickly and United were feeling rampant. Fernandes was involved again for the second, clipping a lovely pass to the back post and Juan Mata’s cutback found Ighalo, who couldn’t miss from four yards out.

United were in complete control and the scoreline soon reflected it when Scott McTominay struck home from the edge of the box after good work from Fernandes and Fred.

It was no surprise to see United take their foot off the gas in the second half and Fernandes received a deserved standing ovation when substituted midway through the half.

United finally added a fourth eight minutes from time when substitute Jesse Lingard unselfishly set up Fred before the Brazilian added a second in injury time as United cruised into the next round, with the mood certainly improving at Old Trafford.

2020-02-27T21:55:16.540Z

Fair play to the Brugge fans, who didn’t stop singing all night despite the adverse result.The players go over to salute their efforts after being soundly beaten tonight.

FULL TIME

2020-02-27T21:52:54.456Z

FULL TIME | Manchester United 5-0 Club BruggeDominant from start to finish and goals for Fernandes, Ighalo, McTominay and Fred (2). It couldn’t have gone much better for Solskjaer tonight.United continue their perfect record at Old Trafford in the Europa League – 13 goals scored, 0 conceded.

GOAL!

2020-02-27T21:52:30.470Z

Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge | Fred 90+3’A fine strike from the Brazilian to complete the rout, with Chong getting the assist.

2020-02-27T21:49:47.600Z

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to be played.Greenwood very nearly adds a fifth with his right peg. He’s such a talent.

2020-02-27T21:48:03.000Z

89 mins: Chong so close!The teenager is inches away from opening his United account, flashing a low effort past the far apost.

2020-02-27T21:46:13.986Z

85 mins: Lingard denied!That was the chance to break his loooooong goal drought and it’s an unbelievable pass from Mata to put Greenwood through.The 18-year-old shows his maturity to set up Lingard but his effort is beaten away by Mignolet.

2020-02-27T21:44:58.753Z

James Robson at Old Trafford”How Fred needed that goal, given his wayward shooting this season. Even he couldn’t miss from there. Likewise, the assist from Lingard should do his confidence the world of good, too.”

GOAL!

2020-02-27T21:40:53.720Z

Manchester United 4-0 Club Brugge | Fred 82’Lingard very unselfishly squares it to Fred who finishes nonchalantly. United strolling to victory.

2020-02-27T21:37:35.626Z

79 mins: Brugge give another run-out for 18-year-old Charles De Ketelaere, replacing Rits.

2020-02-27T21:36:52.880Z

James Robson at Old Trafford”United are still well on top, but the fluidity has gone after all the changes. “Chong hasn’t made an impact. Lingard is getting plenty of touches – but hasn’t produced anything of note yet. Let’s see if Greenwood can get his customary goal.”

2020-02-27T21:36:04.190Z

76 mins: Greenwood looks keen to add to his four-goal tally in this competition but Ighalo fails to find him with the second part of the one-two.United could take a few players off here without replacing them and still win. Absolute cruise control.

2020-02-27T21:31:15.893Z

72 mins: McTominay has had a fine game on his return from injury and he’s got some valuable minutes under his belt.Mason Greenwood, who has four goals in the competition so far, replaces him.

2020-02-27T21:30:11.333Z

James Robson at Old Trafford”A sensible decision to withdraw Fernandes and save his legs for Everton. Another wonderful performance from him and a second goal in as many games. He’s a special talent.”

2020-02-27T21:27:54.633Z

68 mins: Mignolet save again!Chong fizzes in a dangerous low cross and it’s cleared straight to Shaw, who thumps it low and hard but Mignolet makes a smart block.Without him it would be 7 or 8-0.

2020-02-27T21:24:20.610Z

65 mins: Warm ovation for Fernandes, who has been outstanding tonight.Jesse Lingard, who desperately needs a goal, has 25 minutes to find one.

2020-02-27T21:23:29.973Z

64 mins: Some concern here for Chong, who chases a fine ball over the top from Mata but gets clattered by Mignolet in the process.The 19-year-old receives treatment on the pitch from the physio and looks OK to continue here. That’s good to see.

2020-02-27T21:21:19.000Z

62 mins: Brugge make a double change: Diatta and Mitrovic on for Tau and Clinton Mata.

2020-02-27T21:20:38.000Z

61 mins: And there’s nearly the fourth.Fernandes gets involved again, trying to find Mata but it finds its way to Ighalo instead, who sees his effort blocked and the Belgians just about clear it.

2020-02-27T21:18:49.000Z

59 mins: McTominay goes on a barnstorming run through the middle before being taken out by Mechele, but the referee says no free-kick.Brugge are just trying to contain United now and that’s allowing the hosts to dominate possession. The fourth goal doesn’t look far away.

2020-02-27T21:17:00.633Z

James Robson at Old Trafford”United have been camped in Bruges’ half since the second half began. Have to think it is only a matter of time before they add to their advantage.”That in itself, will be a sight for sore eyes for Old Trafford. They look in the mood to make a statement tonight.”

