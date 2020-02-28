🔥Odion Ighalo reveals anger at watching Manchester United struggle since Sir Alex Ferguson left🔥

Odion Ighalo has revealed his anger at watching Manchester United’s turmoil since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The lifelong United fan has watched on from a distance as the club has slipped into dramatic decline over the past six-and-a-half years.

But he is convinced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Old Trafford revolution will restore them to their former glories.

“There is transition in life in everything you do,” said the January loan signing. “So it is difficult sometimes as when the team is losing games, as a fan you get angry. Now I’m in the club I have to give my best to make sure we try to win and get results.

“Some games are going to be difficult because some big teams are spending more money in the Premier League and Europe. It is going to be more difficult, but I think this team, we have young players and working this way, I think we have a better future.”

Ighalo scored his first goal for United since his deadline day move from Shanghai Shenhua in the 5-0 Europa League win against Club Bruges.

He believes his open love of the club has given him an instant rapport with supporters.

“They see me as one of their own because I came to this team because I supported them from young,” he added. “I want to give my best to do whatever it takes to move forward.

“They appreciate that and I appreciated them from the first day I stepped on the field in Manchester. They have been behind me and I hope it continues like that.

“I promise them I will give my best, win, lose – I don’t care about the circumstances, I will keep giving my best.

“This is what I dreamt of. I dreamt of playing for United and scoring my first goal. I’m very happy for that.

“It feels great. Old Trafford, seeing the fans singing my name, screaming for me. I’m very grateful. I waited for this moment and this is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Ighalo dedicated his goal to his late sister, Mary Atole, who died suddenly in December.

“She is a Man United fan,” he said. “We prayed for this moment to play for United. Unfortunately, she is not here to see me doing that.

“I promised I would dedicate every goal I scored. I am happy that I did that and wherever she is, she is happy that I’m doing that and she is doing great.”

A knee injury for Anthony Martial could see Ighalo start for the second game in succession against Everton on Sunday.

He said: “I’m getting better. My last game I played was December 6. That’s when I played in the Chinese league, in the FA Cup final in China.

“I’m getting there bit by bit. The league is faster, stronger, you need more strength. I’m getting better every day, but I’m not 100 percent fit.”