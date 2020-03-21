🔥Odion Ighalo refuses to discuss Manchester United future: 'That would be totally insensitive and selfish'🔥

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has refused to discuss his future at Old Trafford beyond this season, with his focus now firmly on the the global fight against coronavirus.

Professional football in England has been suspended until at least April 30, and with very few matches now going ahead globally Ighalo has warned: “Staying safe and alive is our biggest game in the world now.”

The 30-year-old completed a loan move to United on January’s transfer deadline day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to clinch a deal for priority target Erling Haaland.

Ighalo has impressed since arriving at Manchester United – his boyhood club – scoring four goals in three starts, and providing another attacking option from the bench.

His deal was considered a short-term fix back in January, but Ighalo’s form has prompted a rethink at Old Trafford.

United didn’t put an option to buy in that deal – and any suggestion of turning it into a permanent transfer was considered highly unlikely. Not least because of his wages in China – believed to be in the region of £300,000-a-week.

But pressed on his future at United beyond the current campaign, Ighalo deemed the issue trivial relative to the problems facing humanity across the globe.

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

He told The Sun: “Talking about other things now will not only be selfish but terribly insensitive. I don’t even think about it.

“The challenge before us now is not a football one, but a global one.

“You can’t put football before health challenges. What matters right now is to keep safe and pray for those battling with the virus to recover fully.

“This is another reminder for us to share love in this world.

“Continue to show kindness to one another because a problem facing one is a problem to all.”