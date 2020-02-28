🔥Odion Ighalo 'realising the dream' at Manchester United after goal on full debut vs Club Brugge🔥

Odion Ighalo says he is “realising the dream” after scoring his first goal for Manchester United in the Europa League win over Club Brugge.

The Nigerian striker made his full debut for the Red Devils, leading the line after Anthony Martial suffered a muscle injury.

And the 30-year-old repaid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith with his first goal in a red shirt, tapping home from Juan Mata’s cutback in the first half.

It was a glorious night for United after their 5-0 triumph over the Belgian champions – who were reduced to 10 men after Simon Deli’s red card – with Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred (2) all getting on the scoresheet.

But it was even more special for Ighalo, who revealed he had been dreaming of his first United goal since he was a child.

Ighalo celebrated his first Manchester United goal Photo: AP

“It’s a great moment. I’ve been waiting for this,” he told BT Sport.

“I’ve played three games, now I’ve got a goal to start my Manchester United career, with the team I’ve supported from when I was young.

“It’s a big dream and I’m realising the dream makes it even better.”

Ighalo credited his United team-mates for helping him settle into life at Old Trafford following his move from Shanghai Shenhua.

“I know some of the guys from before and they are good lads,” he added.

Ighalo taps home from Mata’s cutback Photo: Action Images via Reuters

“In the dressing room we have fun together and it’s much easier to gel with the team.”