🔥Odion Ighalo pictured at Manchester United training base for first session ahead of Chelsea game🔥

Odion Ighalo has been pictured at Manchester United’s training base for the first time ahead of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday night.

The January signing has been training away from the club’s Carrington complex since signing on loan from the Chinese Super League amid fears surrounding the coronavirus.

There is no suggestion he contracted the virus, but following Ighalo’s flight in from China the club put measures in place to be certain before allowing him to train alongside his new colleagues.​

But Ighalo arrived at the club’s training ground for the first time on Sunday morning, driven in ahead of an initial session with the rest of the United squad before travelling down to London.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will watch Ighalo on Sunday before making a final call about his involvement at Stamford Bridge.

“I never said he [Ighalo] was going to be ready to play on Monday,” Solskjaer said on Friday. “He’ll be involved with us and he’ll travel down with us and, obviously, now he’s out of that two-week period of precaution and it’s a precaution we’ve made.”

Ighalo hasn’t played competitively since December 6 – but Solskjaer believes he can still give United the edge against fourth-placed Chelsea.

“Well, it didn’t take me too long,” said Solskjaer. “I didn’t need to have a training session to come on.”

“As a striker you get thrown out there and it might be he’ll have to come off the bench, give us a goal and he does what he’s always done.”