Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the clearest hint that Odion Ighalo could force his way into a permanent move to Manchester United.

The on-loan striker scored his fourth goal in three starts in Thursday’s 5-0 Europa League win against LASK.

The Nigerian struck an unstoppable left-footed shot into the top corner to spark United’s rout in Austria.

His deadline day move from Shanghai Shenhua didn’t include an option to buy – but his outstanding form since arriving at Old Trafford has prompted Solskjaer into a rethink.

The Norwegian said: “Odion has come in really well and he will improve and get better. But he has qualities we saw in him and needed and we need those qualities for next season.

LASK vs Manchester United (0-5) | UEFA Europa League Highlights

LASK vs Manchester United (0-5) | UEFA Europa League Highlights

“He’s a goal-scorer and a striker. He doesn’t worry too much about all that nonsense, build-up play – that’s a joke obviously.

“He knows his job and role in the team, and he’s very good with his back to goal.

“He’s a great link player, but maybe the best thing about him is his personality. He’s got the whole lot really.”

(REUTERS)

Solskjaer hailed the quality of Ighalo’s goal, adding: “He had three touches before and his fourth was the finish.

“All of those touches were high quality, but he had to make them to make it. A great strike on the half-volley, great timing, anyone would be proud of that finish.”

With the escalating coronavirus pandemic there are growing doubts about the remainder of the season – including when or if the second leg of United’s Europa League round of 16 tie with LASK will go ahead.

But Solskjaer insists the game was worthwhile.

(PA)

“For us, it counts, because we know what we can do and are still improving and that’s what matters,” he said. “To see the improvement of the team, the players, it’s vital enough.”

Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira added to Ighalo’s opener to make the second leg at Old Trafford a formality.

Solskjaer added: “The boys were fantastic, they deserve a lot of credit and praise for the way they went about the job. There was loads of quality in our finishing, some fantastic goals and some football we should be proud of.”