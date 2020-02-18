🔥Odion Ighalo Manchester United debut in pictures: January signing makes bow in win at Chelsea🔥

Odion Ighalo made his much-anticipated Manchester United debut in their 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

After signing on loan on deadline day last month, Ighalo spent two weeks away from the United squad as a precuation following his flight in from China.

There is no suggestion Ighalo contracted coronavirus – he was free to mix with the general public – but United forced the striker to stay away from their Carrington training complex for a fortnight to be certain.

The 30-year-old arrived at United over the weekend to train with his new team-mates for the first time and was named in the matchday squad at Chelsea.

With United leading 2-0 in the final minute of normal time, Solskjaer threw on Ighalo in place of goalscorer Anthony Martial – and he so nearly had the dream debut.

Given just the five minutes of stoppage time to shine, Ighalo was slipped through by Fred but saw his low shot kept out by the right leg of Willy Caballero.

(PA)

