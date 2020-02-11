🔥Odion Ighalo in Manchester United squad for Chelsea clash🔥

Odion Ighalo will go straight into the Manchester United squad to face Chelsea, despite missing the club’s warm-weather training camp due to travel restriction concerns.

The 30-year-old completed a shock loan switch from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua at the end of January, but did not head to Spain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad because of the coronavirus outbreak.

