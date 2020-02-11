🔥Odion Ighalo in Manchester United squad for Chelsea clash🔥
Odion Ighalo will go straight into the Manchester United squad to face Chelsea, despite missing the club’s warm-weather training camp due to travel restriction concerns.
The 30-year-old completed a shock loan switch from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua at the end of January, but did not head to Spain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad because of the coronavirus outbreak.
More follows…
Comments
Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)
Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.
Community Guidelines
You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification
You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.
{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}
•
•
RSS
Loading comments…
{{#comments}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{/replies}}
{{/replies}}
{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}
{{#showMore}}
{{/showMore}}