🔥Odion Ighalo hails 'great manager' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after two more Manchester United goals🔥

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he is delighted to be playing under a “great manager” such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after extending his scoring run in the FA Cup against Derby.

The Nigerian striker made it three goals in three starts for United with a brace, with Luke Shaw also on target, as United cruised into the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win.

Ighalo impressed when leading the line and could have bagged a hat-trick only to fire over the bar with just a few minutes remaining.

And the 30-year-old expressed his satisfaction with life at Old Trafford after arriving on loan in January from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

“I am happy to be around this great team, great lads and great manager,” he told BBC Sport.

“I am happy and we are working hard. We want to keep the momentum going and make sure we do great this season.”

Having chosen to rest Anthony Martial on the bench for the cup clash, Solskjaer was pleased to see Ighalo take his chance when called upon.

“When you get strikers in you want them to be happy and confident,” he told BT Sport.

“He has come in here and of course we still have a few injuries and it is great for us to have Odion to call upon.

“He is a different striker for us and scores some good goals, there are not many who could dig that one out for his first. We have a team of good players.”