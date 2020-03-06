🔥Odion Ighalo filling the void at Manchester United left by Erling Haaland transfer failure🔥

If you think Odion Ighalo is an unlikely Manchester United signing, cast your mind back to one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s greatest transfer regrets.

Ferguson was convinced his failure to sign Mick Harford in the run-in to the 1991-92 campaign ultimately cost him his first league title at Old Trafford.

The journeyman Luton striker was 32 at the time and hardly had the giants of European football beating down his door.

Yet Ferguson believed the big target man would have added a new dimension to his attack, which he concluded had become too predictable during a frantic finale that saw them fail to score in five of their last 11 games.

Harford could have done a similar job to Lee Chapman, he thought, who spearheaded Leeds’ championship-winning side.

The very next summer he promptly signed Dion Dublin from Cambridge of the old second division – another unlikely recruit for a United squad that would go on to dominate English football.

Okay, it was Eric Cantona, not Dublin, who would eventually inspire United’s first title of Ferguson’s reign – but the club’s greatest manager wasn’t opposed to springing a surprise in the transfer market.

Needs must – and as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put it following the 3-0 win against Derby, Ighalo is “doing exactly what it says on the tin.”

The 30-year-old former Watford striker, signed on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day in January, was nowhere near Solskjaer’s wanted list when the window opened at the start of the year. And even after three goals in two starts, it is almost certain he will not be handed a permanent deal at the end of the season.

But he may yet earn a place in Old Trafford folklore as a pivotal part of United’s resurgence.

Just as Les Sealey was never expected to write his name in the club’s history books, Ighalo may prove another unlikely hero.

He has already equalled Henrik Larsson’s goal count, after the Swede became a shock loan signing for Ferguson midway through the title-winning campaign of 2006-07.

He is only mentioned as a reference point because the former Celtic and Barcelona striker is generally regarded as one of Ferguson’s more astute pieces of business.

Ighalo is delivering in the immediate term – and also serving as a pointer to the future.

Solskjaer has been determined to add a classic goal poacher to his squad – one that is willing to put himself where it hurts to find the back of the net.

Anthony Martial – for all his improvement playing centrally this season – is not that player.

Ighalo is providing a focal point United have lacked.

None of his goals have been particularly pretty, but his very presence in and around the six-yard box has given a focus to United’s attack.

He is getting service Martial hasn’t because he is putting himself in areas for teammates to aim for. Areas that hurt the opposition.

By contrast Martial has so often been forced to come looking for the ball – dropping deep or drifting out wide – because the service just hasn’t been there.

Ighalo is changing that – and his impact in even a short space of time will convince Solskjaer that he has identified the right profile of striker to recruit in the summer.

With respect to Ighalo, United can do better.

They entered January believing Erling Braut Haaland was the answer – and that is the level they must be aiming for if Solskjaer’s grand ambitions are to be realised.

A classical centre forward, who will play on the shoulder of the last defender and loiter around the box, ready to turn scraps into goals.

Finding that player is the big challenge – and why the failure to land Haaland was such a personal disappointment to Solskjaer.

For now it is Ighalo filling that void – scoring twice at Pride Park to steal the limelight from Wayne Rooney.

“He’s doing what he says on the tin, coming in, playing up front, a different type of striker who gets chances every game,” said Solskjaer. “He’s experienced and scored goals his whole career. In and around the box he sniffs chances.

‘That type of striker is vital for the team. There’s more to come, he’ll improve, get sharper, more used to us, no doubt he’ll only get better and better.”

Even then it’s still unlikely his dream spell at United will be extended – but his contribution could live on well beyond his departure.