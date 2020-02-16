🔥Odion Ighalo challenged to make Manchester United transfer permanent by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Odion Ighalo he has a chance of making his Manchester United move permanent if he impresses on loan.

The former Watford striker signed from Shanghai Shenhua in a desperate deadline day loan deal last month.

There is no option to buy – but Solskjaer has offered an incentive to the 30-year-old, who is a life-long United fan.

He said: “It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door, and if you impress, it gives you a chance. That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs. If it’s permanent, or if it’s a loan.

“If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, of course there’s a chance we’ll look at extending things and signing.

“That doesn’t just go for Odion. His incentive is to play as well as he can and it’s up to us to make sure he wants to stay, if we want him.

“He’s a loan player that we’re very happy with having here. Hopefully he’ll prove to you what I think he will. He’s a proven goal-scorer so he’ll do alright.”

United travel to Chelsea on Monday night in a crunch game in the race for Champions League qualification.

Defeat would see Solskjaer’s side slip nine points adrift of the top four – but the Norwegian hopes his January business will give United the edge in the closing stages of the season.

As well as Ighalo, they completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, allowed the window to shut without making any additions.

Solskjaer said: “I’m very happy with the two guys we brought in and it’s not just us and Chelsea.

“But to finally have got Bruno over the line, to have signed him after following him for so long, and just seeing what he can give us and what he will give us, has been great. And it will be great to integrate Odion as well.”

United plan to spend heavily in the summer, with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward describing the window as an “important opportunity.”

But Solskjaer insists failure to qualify for the Champions League will not necessarily impact on his business.

He added: “The Champions League gives the club more resources, more money, that’s one thing. It’s a prestigious tournament to be in, of course.

Ighalo has been training away from Carrington (Twitter/ighalojude)

“Doing as well as we can, and if we play well the rest of the season, and players that we might want are impressed by that, it might be easier to convince them that we’re here.

“But I don’t think one season, this season is the Europa League, if next season is with or without the Champions League, I wouldn’t say that’s the be-all and end-all for a player to sign for us.”