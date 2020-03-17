🔥Odeon cinemas temporarily close all chains amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Odeon cinemas has announced it is temporarily closing all its chains with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The group, which has more than 120 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, announced the news on Twitter this morning.

“Following government guidelines ODEON cinemas are closed until further notice,” the statement read.

“If you have pre-booked tickets online, these will be refunded automatically. For any specific questions, please contact our Guest Services Centre.”

ODEON is the first major cinema chain to close in the UK. The news comes after prime minister Boris Johnson urged members of the public to avoid venues such as clubs, pubs and theatres, but stopped short of ordering official closures.

The coronavirus pandemic leaves the film industry facing an uncertain future, with a growing list of films and events postponed as a result of the outbreak.

