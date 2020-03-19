🔥Ocado suspends online shopping service due to 'staggering demand' amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

Shopping delivery service Ocado has closed its online store as it struggles to deal with a huge surge in demand brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said no new orders would be allowed “for the next few days”. Existing orders will be fulfilled, it added, though can no longer be edited.

“We’re managing a simply staggering amount of traffic to our website right now and more demand for products and deliveries than we can meet,” Ocado CEO Melanie Smith wrote in a message posted to the firm’s website.

“Our first priority has to be to keep our service up and running and to play our part in feeding the nation.”

Ocado’s announcement came after several major supermarkets introduced strict limits on how many goods people can buy in a bid to prevent stockpiling as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Aldi have all implemented rationing in an effort to minimise the impact of panic buying .

Asda limited purchases across all food items, toiletries and cleaning products to three products per customer from Wednesday onwards.

“Whilst we are doing everything we can to maintain the availability of products, we are asking our customers to shop responsibly so that everyone has access to the essentials – so whilst we have placed a limit on certain purchases, we encourage customers to only buy what they need,” Asda said in a statement.

“We have to plan on this situation being the new normal and we will do all that we can to make the food you want available, but we need your help,” he said in a statement.

“If you could help us by limiting demand of essential items and allowing us to focus on the core needs of our customers – we are confident that we can continue to feed the nation.”

More than 2,600 people have tested positive for coronavirus virus in the UK, but the actual number of cases is estimated to be far higher. The nationwide death toll reached 104 on Wednesday.

The virus poses a particular danger to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Tesco meanwhile announced a storewide restriction of only three items per customer on every product line from Thursday onwards.