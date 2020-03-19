🔥Ocado pledges "fairer" system for customers after shutting website under weight of demand🔥

Ocado today vowed to make its systems “fairer” for customers after it was forced to take down its website in the face of crippling demand due to panic buying.

The online grocer said that, in some hours in recent days, it had processed 100 times its normal transaction levels and “demand greater in one day than a normal week”.

Last night it closed the website “for a few days” while it is recoded to handle panic buying – potentially introducing caps on products which can be bought – but will honour existing orders. Demand has surged as housebound shoppers stock up on essentials.

Finance chief Duncan Tatton-Brown said: “From a customer perspective it won’t always seem fair. If we had five to ten times more capacity we would still sell out. We need to find a way to make it fairer.”

The shares – up this week as investors bet on supermarkets would benefit from the crisis – fell 78p or 5% to 1402p. Investors appeared frustrated Ocado was unable to take full advantage of the demand surge.

Tatton-Brown said the “organisation is resilient” after experiencing a devastating fire at its Andover warehouse last year. He added that the firm was dealing with some supply chain “complexities”, and had had to find an alternate supplier for a component for one of its robots as its usual supplier is in Wuhan, China – the source of the coronavirus outbreak.

He vowed that a planned switch from selling Waitrose goods to Marks & Spencer’s, alongside its own, was still on track for later this year.

Ocado posted a 10.3% rise in retail revenues to £441.2 million in the 13 weeks to March 1. Average orders a week rose 10.2% to 343,000.

Ocado is busy working on three warehouses that – if they were complete – would be running at full capacity, added Tatto-Brown. They are the Andover site, which is being rebuilt, its new huge distribution centre in Purfleet and a smaller site in Bristol.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black, a longstanding critic of Ocado, said: “Ocado Retail is letting a lot of its customers down at this very peculiar and remarkable time and as such has had to introduce measures to control demand.

“As such new customer registration has been halted, queueing systems have been introduced and the app has been closed down temporarily, going onto close its webshop from yesterday.”