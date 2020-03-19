🔥Obey rules or risk lives, Londoners told as tough new curbs to be rolled out🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Londoners were warned today that they were risking lives by flouting government advice on coronavirus, as it was confirmed tougher restrictions will be imposed on the capital.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said a tighter clampdown will be introduced as the number of cases of Covid-19 was feared to have already spiralled into the tens of thousands in the capital.

As the crisis escalated, Boris Johnson was chairing a meeting of Whitehall’s emergency Cobra committee to consider more stringent curbs on socialising, commuting and leisure shopping.

Scientists say the current measures on social distancing and self-isolation will only properly work if there is a high degree of compliance by the public.

If people ignore the advice, then the elderly and people with underlying health conditions will be particularly put in danger.

“This advice is designed to save lives, and it’s absolutely vital that all Londoners strictly follow the advice,” Mr Khan told the London Assembly this morning. “Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary.

The London Mayor urged the capital to listen (Sadiq Khan/Twitter)

“It’s critical that we see far fewer Londoners using our transport network than is currently the case.” The Prime Minister is chairing discussions about special plans to intensify the shutdown in London to rein in the much steeper curve of infections compared with other regions.

Senior sources have indicated to the Standard that closing stores, shopping centres, bars and restaurants is likely to happen sooner in London than elsewhere. Pharmacies and food stores will stay open.

Travel restrictions in and out of the London area might be required later, but are not expected in the initial plan.

“The priority is to reduce the amount of London commuting and socialising and get people working at home as much as possible,” said an informed source. “Restrictions on travel in and out of the London area from other regions will not be in the initial wave of measures and may never be needed. If they are required in future then a lot of notice will be given to people.”

However, the Tube is already being scaled back, with up to 40 stations being shut from today, and the closure of the Waterloo and City line and the Night Tube on Friday.

There was dismay in Whitehall at a number of reports in the broadsheet media that were seen as unhelpful or overblown. A report that police would be placed on guard at supermarkets was said to be “not being discussed at this stage”. A claim that ministers will decree that “only one person [will be] allowed to leave home at a time” was dismissed by one informed source as “total horseshit”.

However, the speed of new measures over the past week suggests that curbs regarded as unthinkable today might become announcements in the near future.

The possibility of Paris-style fines for people who travel without a good reason is not being ruled out, but much will depend on whether Londoners voluntarily obey the calls for restraint.

It is understood that 41 people have died with Covid-19 in the capital, as of yesterday, with the death toll expected to rise even faster in coming days.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has said the scale of the epidemic can be estimated with a ballpark calculation of one death per 1,000 cases. This means that there could already be more than 40,000 cases in the capital, far higher than the 953 confirmed ones.

UK-wide, there could be more than 100,000, compared to the 2,626 who have tested positive.

Health chiefs are racing to get a more accurate picture of the scale of Britain’s outbreak.

“We’re clearly still in the early phase of this crisis, but the spread of the virus is at a more advanced stage in London than in other parts of the country,” said Mr Khan, who was due to meet Mr Johnson at No10 today for further talks.

“This means that further measures will need to be introduced at the point at which they’ll have the biggest effect.”

In other developments:

Care homes for the elderly are set to be closed to non-essential visitors by the weekend ahead of Mother’s Day.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the Government will try to issue pupils’ GCSEs and A-level results in August under a “different system” after exams were cancelled over coronavirus. More details were due to be announced tomorrow.

A list of key workers whose children will continue be looked after at schools was being drawn up in Whitehall, including NHS staff, lorry drivers and 999 emergency workers. Mr Williamson indicated about 10 per cent of pupils would be cared for during the day. Other families will have to look after their children at home.

Former Cabinet minister Rory Stewart, who dealt with Britain’s response to the Ebola crisis, warned of the risk of a “terrible miscalculation” of just trying to slow the spread of the disease. Writing in the Standard, he said: “It is simply not possible to allow a virus like this to spread into the majority of our population without overwhelming our health system many times over. And London will feel this earliest.”

20,000 military personnel were put on stand-by, double the normal number, to support the police, deliver vital oxygen supplies and for other key tasks.

Shelves were being stripped bare in supermarkets amid panic-buying ahead of the looming London clampdown.

Labour said it would back emergency laws to restrict people’s movements. Shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti called in return for “comprehensive income protection for everybody in the country” who cannot work. The Treasury is working on proposals out tomorrow.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for coronavirus, placing another question mark over Mr Johnson’s December deadline for post-Brexit trade talks to conclude. Mr Barnier tweeted that he was “doing well and in good spirits”.

The Government appeared to be scrambling to keep up with the speed at which the virus is spreading, being forced to introduced measures far earlier than hoped, including on school closures, urging people only travel on public transport if necessary, work from home if possible, and avoid social activities, such as going to pubs, restaurants, theatres and cinemas.

If people have Covid-19 symptoms, of a new continuous cough or a high temperature, they should self-isolate at home for seven days if living alone, or for 14 for the whole household if one person has one of the symptoms.