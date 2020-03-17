🔥O2 down: Customers unable to make or receive phone calls as millions begin working from home over coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

O2 customers have been left unable to make or receive calls.

The company confirmed issues with its mobile network and said it is investigating.

According to network status monitoring website Down Detector, users of all the other major networks – EE, Vodafone and Three – have reported issues, however, none of the companies have confirmed faults.

It comes as millions of people begin working from home as part of Government guidance to reduce social contact to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement on the company’s website, O2 said it was looking into an issue where some customers were unable to make or receive voice calls.

“We are aware that some customers may be experiencing issues with our voice service. Our technical teams are investigating,” the company said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. Updates will be shared here as soon as they are available.”