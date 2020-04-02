🔥O.J. Simpson reveals his opinion on Tiger King's Carole Baskin as she denies murder claims🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

O.J. Simpson has been ramping up his Twitter presence recently, though the former running back baffled some when he gave his honest views on Netflix’s Tiger King.

The show, a true crime documentary series revolving around big cat owners in America, has ignited debate online as viewers speculated about the fate of activist Carole Baskin’s husband Don Lewis.

In Tiger King, former Big Cat handler Joe Exotic makes unfounded claims that Baskin murdered her husband.

Simpson, who was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 2007, joked he has “not a shred of doubt” that Lewis was made into “tiger sashimi”. He seemed to point a finger at Baskin, adding, “I’m just sayin’!”

Baskin has denied all allegations against her, releasing a statement calling the documentary series “unsavory lies” and said they were “absurd claims.”

She said on her site Big Cat Rescue, “[Tiger King] has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997…I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance.”

​Hillsborough Country Sheriff Chad Chronister announced last Tuesday in a press conference that the county had received at least six new leads per day since Tiger King hit Netflix regarding Lewis’ disappearance, but said they had received “nothing credible.” Lead homicide detective John Masicano said in Tiger King via CBS that there was “absolutely no physical evidence at this point in time that would point at one particular individual.” Baskin has never been arrested or charged in relation to Lewis’ disappearance.

Simpson shared a selfie video from a golf course, holding his phone with blue latex gloves (perhaps to protect himself from coronavirus). He greeted his followers, “Hey Twitter world, yours truly! I just got back from the golf course, where I actually played really well. Now it’s back at home, back to the couch, back to the television.”

He revealed he had been urged by “so many people” telling him to watch the Netflix show, and said, “Oh my god, is America in this bad a shape? I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t believe what I was looking at…The show is crazy, but it’s so crazy that you kind of keep watching.”

“One thing I will say – there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now,” he alleged as he laughed, “I’m just sayin’.”

He also added, “White people! What is it with you and animals, leave them animals alone.”

Tiger King is streaming now on Netflix.