🔥Nurse finally gains marathon record after scrubs storm🔥

The Londoner who was denied a world record for being the fastest marathon runner in a nurse’s uniform has finally had her achievement recognised.

Jess Anderson, who works at the Royal London hospital in Whitechapel, last night received a certificate from Guinness World Records for her time of three hours, eight minutes and 22 seconds in the 2019 London Marathon.

The organisation sparked protests after initially refusing to accept her time because she was not wearing a traditional nurse’s dress and cap.

Ms Anderson, who ran in blue scrubs, said: “I was overwhelmed by the amount of support I got.”

She added “it was great” that the controversy also helped challenge nursing stereotypes.