🔥Number of UK patients tested for coronavirus rises to 73🔥

UK officials have confirmed they have tested 73 people for the coronavirus and they have all come back negative for the illness.

The Department of Health (DoH) said in a statement patients across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland had been cleared of having the deadly flu-like infection.

It wrote on Twitter: ‘As of 2PM on Monday 27 January 2020, a total of 73 tests have concluded: 73 were confirmed negative, 0 positive.

‘Updated data will be published at 2PM daily until further notice.’

The current risk to the public remains low, the DoH said yesterday, adding the Government is continuing to monitor the situation closely.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 81 in China where the virus originated.

There were 769 new cases confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected to 2,744.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macau.

Health officials in the UK are continuing to track down around 2,000 people who have recently flown into the UK from Wuhan, the area of China worst affected by the outbreak.

The DoH confirmed it is trying to find ‘as many passengers as we can’ who arrived from the region in the past two weeks to check on their wellbeing.

It is understood Border Force officers have been recruited to help speed up the search for passengers as testing for the virus continues in the UK.

A public health hub has been set up in Heathrow, staffed by a rotating team of seven clinicians working in shifts to support patients on arrival.

NHS staff have also been given an 11-page guide on how to handle coronavirus.

The Public Health England booklet, which was seen by the Sunday Times, advised GPs to keep anyone they suspected of having the virus in a closed and room and to not examine them.

Anyone looking at a suspected coronavirus patient was also told to wear full-face visors.

The guide adds: ‘The act of moving a recently deceased patient on to a hospital trolley for transportation to the mortuary might be sufficient to expel small amounts of air from the lungs and thereby present a minor risk.

‘A body bag should be used for transferring the body and those handling the body at this point should use full PPE [personal protective equipment].’

Meanwhile in China officials have extended the Lunar New Year holiday in efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Hong Kong announced it would bar entry to visitors from the province at the centre of the outbreak following a warning the virus’s ability to spread was growing.

Travel agencies have been ordered to cancel group tours nationwide, adding to the rising economic cost of the viral disease.

Increasingly drastic anti-disease efforts began on January 22 with the suspension of plane, train and bus links to Wuhan – a city of 11 million people in central China where the virus was first detected last month.

That lockdown has expanded to a total of 17 cities with more than 50 million people in the most far-reaching disease-control measures ever imposed.