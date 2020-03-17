🔥Number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in UK hits 1,950🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox
The number of people who have tested positive in the UK for coronavirus has hit 1,950, health officials have announced.
On Monday, the Department of Health and Social Care said a total of 1,543 had been diagnosed with the virus since the outbreak began, with 55 patients having died after testing positive.
