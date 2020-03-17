🔥Number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in UK hits 1,950🔥

Posted by — March 17, 2020 in News Leave a reply
number-of-people-who-have-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-in-uk-hits-1,950

The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of people who have tested positive in the UK for coronavirus has hit 1,950, health officials have announced. 

On Monday, the Department of Health and Social Care said a total of 1,543 had been diagnosed with the virus since the outbreak began, with 55 patients having died after testing positive. 

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

You May Also Like

biden-looks-to-lock-in-lead,-shut-out-sanders-even-though-covid-19-closes-ohio-polls

🔥Biden looks to lock in lead, shut out Sanders even though COVID-19 closes Ohio polls🔥

it&apos;s-desolate:-coronavirus-lockdown-takes-buzz-out-of-big-apple&apos;s-nightlife

🔥It's desolate: coronavirus lockdown takes buzz out of big apple's nightlife🔥

maida-vale-street-is-london&apos;s-first-fully-converted-to-lamppost-charging-for-electric-cars

🔥Maida Vale street is London's first fully converted to lamppost charging for electric cars🔥

singapore-bank-raid-suspect-accused-of-17,000-heist-to-be-extradited-from-uk

🔥Singapore bank raid suspect accused of £17,000 heist to be extradited from UK🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *